BrainStorms: Science with Scottlin – Bouncy Egg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In this experiment, we will find out what happens when you combine acid and a calcium carbonate shell. Basically, we are going to make an egg bouncy by soaking it in vinegar.

GRAB YOUR INGREDIENTS: vinegar, a raw egg, a glass container, and bowl of water.

NOTE: You’ll want to be extremely careful because the egg will be very easy to break.

STEP 1: Soak your egg in vinegar for 12-48 hours.

NOTE: You will notice it will bubble producing carbon dioxide gas. We soaked these eggs for 48 hours.

STEP 2: Gently pour your egg into the bowl of water so that we can rub off the shell.

STEP 3: Rub off the calcium carbonate shell that’s been dissolved in the vinegar. This is to reveal the membrane underneath.

Science behind this experiment: The acid in the vinegar removed the calcium carbonate shell from the egg, but left behind a thin semi-permeable membrane that strings the eggs inside.

When we compare this to a normal raw egg, we see that the one that we soaked has expanded. This is because water from the vinegar passed through this membrane making it swell. The flow of water through a semi-permeable membrane like this is called Osmosis.

The membrane is strong enough to keep the egg in one piece, but flexible enough to give it that bounce when you drop it….As long as it’s not from too high.