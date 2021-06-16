BrainStorms: Science with Scottlin – On the Go

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week looks a little different as I took Science with Scottlin On the Go.

We headed out to a summer camp here in Jackson held at Spann Elementary and talked to around 200 Kindergarten-5th grade students about how fast the weather changes and tornado safety!

We may have transitioned out of severe weather season and into hurricane season, but tornadoes can still happen even at this time of year.

STEP 1: Starting with Kindergarten, first, and second graders, we learned all about the ingredients for tornado formation through the tornado dance.

STEP 2: We then went on to discuss how to choose the best safe spot for us and our families.

STEP 3: After making a tornado in a bottle, this group went outside where Meteorologist John Conway had the Storm Chaser “Thunder”.

STEP 4: For the 3rd-5th grade groups, we went through Storm Team 12’s Operation Tornado video, followed by the experiment and questions!

We enjoyed spending time with these students and want to give a special thank you to them, Spann Elementary Assistant Principal, Delane Lesh and Camp Coordinator, Regina Blackman for having us!