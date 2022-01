YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The annual Yazoo County Livestock Show will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The Yazoo Herald reported 30 exhibitors aged 8 to 18 will show 100 animals ranging from lambs, goats, cattle and swine. Exhibitors under 8-years-old will show animals during the Under Eight Showmanship divisions.