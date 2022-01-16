Winter Storm: Winds Primary hazard and now watching travel issues for our northern counties

Watching our northern counties tonight for road hazards Chambers, Troup, and Meriwether Counties.

The winds are howling and small weak branches will continue to snap with the winds this morning 20-40mph, which are including the gusts. Bundle up!

Over the next few hours from Highway 80 across east-central Alabama towards all of west-central Georgia we will begin to see snow flurries from 8 am-4 pm.

You have to travel a bit farther north where the surface readings are near 32° to see up to an inch and perhaps some slippery roads. So travel is not looking good north of the entire news 3 viewing area this late afternoon through later tonight.

The good news for us locally reading may feel like it is below freezing but the surface temperatures will remain above freezing, so we will not see any ice on the roads but that does not mean the snow will stick to grassy surfaces when the snow comes down but on the roads, it’ll just become wet.