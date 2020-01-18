Weather officials watch for future flooding at Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Between flooding across Mississippi and high river levels, many city leaders and homeowners have been watching for any changes.

Thanks to some help from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, the forecast river crest on the Pearl River at Jackson has decreased from 35.5 feet to 35 feet.

Other rivers are getting close to cresting and are expected to start slowly dropping over the next several days. Experts with the National Weather Service have some advice for people who live near the swollen rivers and streams.

“I wouldn’t necessarily at this time start to start taking down your sandbag stuff… I would leave a lot of things in place, because especially with another heavy rain event coming next week, just in case it is a very heavy rain event. It would be wise to leave all your preparations in place,” explained NWS hydrologist Marty Pope.

Leaders at the reservoir have been restricting its spillway outflow over the last few days to help with the flooding situation. Water levels at the reservoir have reached the 298 foot caution level.

Since the forecast river crest has fallen, the reservoir has increased outflow to 48,000 cubic feet per second. Even with the increase, the Pearl River in Jackson is not expected to rise again until next week’s possible heavy rain event.