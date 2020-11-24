Wednesday marks 1 year anniversary of Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, November 25, marks one year since the lottery officially started in Mississippi.

Lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the lottery to help generate money for the state’s roads and bridges. Longtime advocate of the state lottery, Rep. Alyce Clarke, was the first to propose a lottery and the first to buy a Mississippi lottery ticket.

Ricky Singh, the owner of the Raceway on Highway 18 in Jackson, said his business has been booming since the start of the lottery. He said there has been a 10% increase in sales since the lottery started.

“We’ve been waiting for that, and it helps. Increases the sales, brings more customers. And customers don’t have to travel anywhere. They can go to any stores and buy the lottery,” said Singh.

Since last year, the Mississippi Lottery has transferred around $104 million in net proceeds through October 2020.

LATEST STORIES: