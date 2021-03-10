Wednesday marks deadline for passage of bills in Mississippi Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, March 10, is the deadline for bills to pass or fail at the Mississippi Legislature.

One of the bills that will advance is the flexibility to purchase over-the-counter medicine that contains pseudoephedrine, which is a decongestant most commonly found in Claritin-D and Sudafed. It is also the main ingredient used to make meth.

Another bill that survived is a proposal to penalize people for revenge porn. The Senate bill would impose penalties on anyone who posts or shares intimate images of another person without their consent with the intent to cause harm.

State Representative Jansen Owen said the could help in the fight against human trafficking.

“They often use videos and photographs of them in these victimized situations to either blackmail them or coerce them to remain in either victimhood and remaining with them,” said Owen.

A bill that died in the House was the Senate’s plan for medical marijuana. There was a heated debate in the house. The was the Legislature’s alternative to Initiative 65, which was approved by Mississippi voters in 2020. Initiative 65 is currently the subject of a lawsuit before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

House Bill 359 was also approved by the Mississippi Senate on Wednesday. The legislation now heads to the House for consideration. Under the legislation, municipal-owned utilities would be permitted to institute a program creating a payment plan for delinquent accounts. Pertinent utilities include water, sewer, electricity, gas, or other services.