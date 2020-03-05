Wednesday storm blows away local agriculture and shuts down businesses

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Caught in the midst of early Wednesday’s storm were many livelihoods without power or damage to facilities.

Business owners in Madison County went straight to work recovering what they could.

Last night’s harsh weather put a major setback in the workday for many with entire shopping centers and restaurants having no power and local agriculture blown away.

At Two Dog Farms in Flora, the only greenhouse preserving $200,000 of vegetables grown and sold around the Jackson metro sits in ruins.

“It’s frustrating that this has happened two years in a row,” Van Killen, owner of Two Dogs farms said. “It’s nothing we can control, we’ll just have to deal with it and move on.”

This same disaster happened to Van and his property one year ago from a tornado. Replacing the greenhouse alone will cost around $12,000. Leaving him scrambling to save what food he can.

“We don’t have a generator so if we have to go into the walk-in cooler it’s very fast,” Killen continued. “We took the perishable items to our neighbor, so we have our eggs and things like that there. Our carrots are a little more tolerant of temperature fluctuations.”

Despite having no power or greenhouse, Van was still able to partially keep his farm open. But across town businesses at the Town of Livingston sit dark and empty all day.

“Wednesday nights we feature different wines weekly, so we have a pretty nice crowd for that,” Briar patch Cocktails owner Brian Isonhood said. “Any setback is bad and Wednesday is not one of our busiest nights of the week. Probably a better day for this to happen.”

But perhaps the biggest loss was the +200-year-old Cedar Trees that once brightened the historic town venue and decorating background split into ruins becoming eyesores.

“You couldn’t even go around the square earlier there was a tree completely down in front of the chapel,” Owner of Livingston Cellars Tommy Landrum said. “A 113-year-old chapel. Just thank God it didn’t hit it.”

“The trees are over 250-300 years old, so we have farmers markets out there and we’ve won a lot of awards for them,” Connor Wolf of Farmers Table Cooking School told us. “To see those damaged it hurts.”

Back on the main street of Flora power has been restored and businesses are back open. As for the Town of Livingston, they expect power back there by the morning and will return to business as usual.