JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- It’s been a deadly week across America, with several mass shootings.

The first of the tragedies was last Sunday in Gilroy, Calif. where three people were killed and a dozen injured at a garlic festival.

The next was in Southaven Miss. as a disgruntled Walmart employee opened fire on former coworkers, killing two.

Saturday into Sunday, 29 people were gunned down and killed in two separate shootings; 20 in El Paso and 9 in Dayton.