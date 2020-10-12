Severe Weather Tools

Week Two: Mississippi 2020 General Election absentee report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 11, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 91,474 absentee ballots requested

Leaders said 86,609 absentee ballots have been sent, and 58,796 absentee ballots have been received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

