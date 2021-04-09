Weekend events have contingency plans in case of severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather forecasted for Central Mississippi, some events could be canceled this weekend.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said he’s no stranger to severe weather during events at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. He said they have a plan for the Mississippi Mudbug Festival if the weather gets too bad.

The gates for the event opened at noon on Friday. Gipson said if the winds get above 25 miles per hour, the rides will close, concerts will be moved to Sunday and the eating contest and other events will move to the Mississippi Coliseum.

“The State Fairgrounds, it belongs to the people of Mississippi. We’re here to have events that promote Mississippi agriculture, good food, like crawfish, and we’re going to continue to do this. So people who want to come, you be the judge. You decide if you want to take that risk and come out and risk a rainstorm or thunderstorm. Ultimately, it’s your decision,” said Gipson.

As of right now, Gipson doesn’t plan on extending the festival.

The Brandon Amphitheater is also scheduled to have its first event Friday night since the pandemic started. Box office workers said they are a rain or shine venue, but if the weather is bad enough, they do have a contingency plan in place.

If you plan to attend the event at the amphitheater, bring a poncho. No umbrellas are allowed inside the venue. If the weather gets too bad, the event will be rescheduled for a later date, and Friday night’s tickets will still be valid for the new date.