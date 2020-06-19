Weekend lane closures planned in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced lane closures in Jackson this weekend.

According to MDOT, the right (outside) lane of Interstate 20 eastbound between Terry Road and the Interstate 55 north exit ramp to I-20 west and the right (outside) lane of I-55 northbound from the I-20 split to Gallatin Street in Jackson will close Friday at 7:00 p.m. The closures will last until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

The southbound Terry Road ramp to I-20 east will close between 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, to midnight on Sunday, June 21.

Drivers are advised to remain on high alert for roadside workers and equipment.

