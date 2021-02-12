Weekend schedule for Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place today, Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. The event takes place at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Friday, February 12

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. – Rodeo Slack Barrel Racing – Coliseum

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Blood Drive – Mississippi Farmers Market

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

6:00 p.m. – Santa Gertrudis Sale – Barn 14

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Parker McCollum – Coliseum

10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty featuring Mustache the Band – Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart

Saturday, February 13

7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

7:30 a.m. – Intercollegiate Beef Judging Contest – Equine Center

8:00 a.m. – Open National Santa Gertrudis Show – Barn 14

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Dixie National Blood Drive – Mississippi Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – Farriers Competition – Front of the Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – Memorial Processional honoring Lecile Harris taking place around the State Fairgrounds

11:00 a.m. – Memorial Ceremony honoring Lecile Harris – Coliseum

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Moe Bandy – Coliseum

3:00 p.m. – Open Gelbvieh/Balancer Show – Barn 14 (Ring 1)

3:00 p.m. – Open Braford/F1 Show – Barn 14 (Ring 2)

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart

4:00 p.m. – Simmental/Simbrah Sale – Sales Arena/Barn 12

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Moe Bandy – Coliseum

10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty featuring US – Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart

Sunday, February 14

7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14

7:00 a.m. – Open Hereford Show – Coliseum (Ring 1)

7:30 a.m. – Open Brangus Show – Coliseum (Ring 2)

8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Free Breakfast Sponsored by the MS Baptist Association – Mississippi Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart

9:00 a.m. – Open Barrow Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena

15 minutes following the Open Barrow Show – Open Swine Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena

10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church Service – Sales Arena/Barn 12

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

3:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by John Conlee – Coliseum

Rodeo Entertainment

Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum

Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum

Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum

Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.

Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Additional Dixie National events: