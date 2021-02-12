Weekend schedule for Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place today, Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. The event takes place at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.
Friday, February 12
7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market
9:00 a.m. – Rodeo Slack Barrel Racing – Coliseum
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Blood Drive – Mississippi Farmers Market
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi
Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart
6:00 p.m. – Santa Gertrudis Sale – Barn 14
7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Parker McCollum – Coliseum
10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty featuring Mustache the Band – Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart
Saturday, February 13
7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market
7:30 a.m. – Intercollegiate Beef Judging Contest – Equine Center
8:00 a.m. – Open National Santa Gertrudis Show – Barn 14
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Dixie National Blood Drive – Mississippi Farmers Market
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart
10:00 a.m. – Farriers Competition – Front of the Mississippi Trade Mart
10:00 a.m. – Memorial Processional honoring Lecile Harris taking place around the State Fairgrounds
11:00 a.m. – Memorial Ceremony honoring Lecile Harris – Coliseum
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi
Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart
2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Moe Bandy – Coliseum
3:00 p.m. – Open Gelbvieh/Balancer Show – Barn 14 (Ring 1)
3:00 p.m. – Open Braford/F1 Show – Barn 14 (Ring 2)
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart
4:00 p.m. – Simmental/Simbrah Sale – Sales Arena/Barn 12
7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Moe Bandy – Coliseum
10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty featuring US – Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart
Sunday, February 14
7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market
7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14
7:00 a.m. – Open Hereford Show – Coliseum (Ring 1)
7:30 a.m. – Open Brangus Show – Coliseum (Ring 2)
8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Free Breakfast Sponsored by the MS Baptist Association – Mississippi Farmers Market
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store – Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart
9:00 a.m. – Open Barrow Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena
15 minutes following the Open Barrow Show – Open Swine Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena
10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church Service – Sales Arena/Barn 12
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi
Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart
3:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by John Conlee – Coliseum
Rodeo Entertainment
Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum
Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum
Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum
Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum
Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum
Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum
To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.
Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Additional Dixie National events:
- Dixie National Blood Drive at the Mississippi Farmers Market
- Friday, February 12; 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13; 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show in Trade Hall A of the Mississippi Trade Mart which features the Genuine MS® Store
- Friday, February 12; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13; 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 14; 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Dixie National Afterparty in Trade Hall C of the Mississippi Trade Mart
- Friday, February 12; 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13; 10:00 p.m.
- Memorial Processional honoring Lecile Harris taking place around the State Fairgrounds
- Saturday, February 13; 10:00 a.m.
- The Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public in the new Mississippi Trade Mart daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Patrons can dine on a ribeye steak dinner, pulled pork nachos, roast beef on croissant, and chicken tenders with mac and cheese, salads, along with a variety of desserts and drinks. The steakhouse will remain open through Wednesday, February 17.