Weight restriction modified on U.S. Highway 51 bridge in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation modified the weight restriction on a U.S. Highway 51 bridge in Madison County following a routine inspection by district bridge inspection personnel.

According to MDOT, the inspection of the U.S. 51 bridge over Doaks Creek documented deterioration of the steel girders in the main span. The bridge was analyzed to determine the safe load carrying capacity.

As a result of the deterioration, the bridge has had a further reduction in capacity. Therefore, the load restriction on Bridge No. 130.1 (located 8.7 miles north of State Route 22) over Doaks Creek has been modified to the following:

15 Tons H Truck

18 Tons HS Short Truck

20 Tons HS Long Truck

“Identifying the need for this modification demonstrates the importance of having experienced inspectors and engineers monitoring the state’s roads and bridges,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “The modified weight restriction will keep this bridge on U.S. 51 in Madison County safe and passable.”

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction.