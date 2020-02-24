Severe Weather Tools

Weinstein jury back to work with signs of split over charges

NEW YORK (AP) – Jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial are set to resume deliberations after signaling they are at odds on the top charges in the closely watched #MeToo case.

A note jurors sent to Judge James Burke at the end of a fourth day of deliberations on Friday asked if it was permissible for the panel to be hung on one or both counts of predatory sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul while reaching a unanimous verdict on lesser charges.

The judge responded by ordering the jury to keep deliberating on Monday. Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

