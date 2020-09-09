WellsFest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s WellsFest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WellsFest has always been designed to bring the community together for a day of music and family activities in support of a good cause. This year bringing people together physically is just not safe because of the COVID pandemic. It was a difficult decision but we feel that it should be clear to the community that we have their best interests and their health at heart in making this decision. The 2020 beneficiary for WellsFest — Grace House — is on board with the decision and will be the beneficiary for 2021 when we plan to be back strong as ever.”Rev. Chris Cumbest of Wells United Methodist Church and Dr. Ken Simon, 2020 WellsFest Chair
Throughout the 36-year history of WellsFest, the event has raised more than $1.5 million for Mississippi non-profits.
