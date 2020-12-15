Wendy’s Company grants $10,000 to Mississippi Families for Kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, fast food chain Wendy’s presented a $10,000 check to Mississippi Families for Kids.

The grant is part of The Wendy’s Company new community-based giving program to benefit 23 charitable organizations across the nation. This program supports the company’s announcement in June to donate at least $500,000 to support social justice, youth and education in the Black community.

“It’s part of our Community Based Giveback Program, which was started and actually expanded this year. And hopefully, we’ll be able to continue this as we move forward,” said Claude Sweetser of The Wendy’s Company.

State Senator Sollie Norwood was among those on hand to receive the check.

LATEST STORIES: