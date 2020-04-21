Breaking News
Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) – Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone who goes through the drive-thrus on Friday free chicken nuggets.

According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.

Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.

According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of loved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

