“We’re open”: Mississippi retail stores welcome back customers

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Some retail stores have reopened following Governor Tate Reeves’ revised Safer-at-Home order.

On Saturday, shoppers visited some of the businesses that are open at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl. Many were happy to get the chance to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

Under the revised Safer-at-Home order, businesses are required to take precautions such as sending sick employees home, wearing masks in common areas and using proper sanitation procedures. They also had to make hand sanitizer available to customers.

Mississippi’s Safer-at-Home order is expected to expire on May 11.