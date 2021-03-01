Wesson man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 25-year-old Wesson man pled guilty on Monday to possession of child pornography.

On November 15, 2019, Gunner N. Speed was stopped by Flowood police for a traffic violation. Investigators found he had more than 150 pictures and videos portraying children having sex and simulated sex with adult men on his cell phone.

Speed was charged in a federal criminal indictment on June 10, 2020. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.