West Jackson community continues to recover from storm damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 2020 was an active year for storms across the state. Many people were impacted, whether it was flooding tornadoes or even hurricanes.

Catherine Michael was given the green light to return home the night before Christmas Eve. The tornado that touched down on parts of West Jackson just a month ago on the eve of Thanksgiving toppled trees and downed power lines.

A month later, the west Jackson community is still feeling reeling in the aftermath of the tornado that swept through affected areas of Queen Christina Lane, Hillsdale and Gate Court.

In the south Delta of Mississippi, half a million acres ravaged by two historic floods in 2019 and most recent in 2020.

Victoria Darden, who lives in Issaquena County, said she is hopeful for some relief with plans moving forward for the backwater flood area.

“We’re slowly starting to see things come back and the green areas are returning to the environment,” said Darden.

Catherin Michael returned to her west Jackson home of 35 years just last night. She said she’s seen nothing like the tornado damage that hit her home.

“I cried. I broke down. I was hurt. That back room there, they just finished with it. The bathroom, they had to put new roof in and everything. My house was really destroyed,” said Michael.

She hopes Jackson city leaders will get the ball rolling to clear up remnants of the storm damage.

Michael also said she is just grateful for the support from the community during the rebuilding process.

LATEST STORIES: