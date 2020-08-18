West Jackson group receives planning grant to help Black families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Center for Social Entrepreneurship of Jackson, Mississippi, received a planning grant to help establish community wealth-based strategies through technical assistance for families and neighbors who live in West Jackson, specifically the iVillage neighborhood.

“The problem in our neighborhood is that unemployment is high, education is low, and residents and infrastructure continuously age. Business development has suffered due to a low percentage of skilled and certified workforce. It’s time to reverse the trend,” said Shante Crockett, executive director of the Center for Social Entrepreneurship.

The plan aims to foster wealth-building tools via entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and workforce development training. Surveys and assessments will determine the community’s needs, interests, and concerns. The project is funded by a $56,841 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation of Battle Creek, Michigan.

“While the implementation plan will focus on technical assistance for micro-businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents participating in our workforce development programs, we expect to see an overall change in the participant’s perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors in their financial security,” Crockett said

