West Jackson tornado damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are assessing the damage where a tornado touched down in Jackson. 12’s Thao Ta returned to the affected neighborhoods and spoke to some in the community who are helping to rebuild this Thanksgiving.

A homeowner told us, three people are currently displaced. One of them was sitting in the living room and described the tornado as a freight train coming through.

Most of the damage from the tornado resulted in downed power lines and trees toppling on nearby homes. So far, there have been no reported injuries. Power has been restored to some of the affected homes.

