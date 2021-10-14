West Monroe man is behind bars after burglarizing and vandalizing a local church

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a local worship center was was burglarized and vandalized on Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office collected evidence to believe that 18-year-old Joshua White Jr. was the possible suspect. Deputies observed the local church’s surveillance footage of the burglary and discovered clear images of the suspect’s tattoos on his left hand and wrist.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, deputies located White on the 400 block of St. John Street in Monroe, La. According to deputies, he admitted to entering the church, having sexual intercourse with a woman, and disabling the camera system. White mentioned that the woman was responsible for the thousands of dollars of equipment damages.

White was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Burglary of a Religious Building, and Vandalism.