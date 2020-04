RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said W. Old Pearson Road at U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County will close temporarily.

The closure will start on Monday, April 13 and last for 30 days. Crews will work to realign Old Pearson Road with U.S. Highway 49.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.