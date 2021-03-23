What homeowners next to M-Bar want to see change after deadly shooting outside their own backyards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Jackson City Council discusses what the future holds for the M-Bar Sports and Grill, homeowners of the Jamestown neighborhood next door to the club reflect on their experience living near it.

We spoke to multiple people who were up or awakened by shots fired outside M-Bar last weekend and while they’re disappointed in this new trend of violence at the place, they don’t want to see it go.

Members of the Jamestown neighborhood may have chosen to stay in for the night, but they were caught up in the mayhem from the M-Bar unfolding right outside their backyards.

“I swear it had to be at least 15-20 shots,” Charmaine Hooten, whose home backs up to M-Bar’s parking lot. “So, I ran into the bedroom where my brother was sleeping and yelled get on the floor cause a stray bullet doesn’t have a name on it.”

“When I heard them shots it woke me up sounding like cannons,” Terry Lhenley of Jamestown told us. “I heard probably about 6-7 shots.”

Just a fence and thin tree line separate Hooten’s home from the M-Bar parking lot. She explained fights outside the club are becoming a recurring problem, overlooked by security.

“From Thursday through Sunday on at least one of those days you’re going to hear commotions,” Hooten stated. “I heard some guys arguing and I was hoping oh God please let the police circle back through and they did. However, they didn’t stay I guess to make sure it was dispersed.”

Concerned residents of Jamestown don’t want to see the establishment shut down. Instead, they want to see more police or security presence outside the club.

“I’d hate to see them close,” Lhenley expressed. “I just feel the owner and manager need to pick up on security, need cameras and everything. Other than that, I don’t see any problem with it.”

Up until 2020 many who call M-Bar a neighbor noticed it was usually quiet with no deadly shootings. Last weekend however was the second deadly incident in the past nine months.

Right next to M-Bar and the Jamestown community is a Zaxby’s. People say after it closes many customers park over there and loiter which, they believe, can lead to more trouble.