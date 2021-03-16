What MSDH wants you to know as vaccines open for everyone

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Everyone ages 16 and up can now get a COVID-19 vaccination. There are however important changes to scheduling certain appointments.

Of the three vaccines available only one is cleared for teens 16 and 17 years old. Wednesday’s severe weather advisory is disrupting vaccinations.

If you want to get your 16- or 17-year-old teen vaccinated, Pfizer is the only dose cleared by the FDA to be given to this age group. Here are areas giving this particular vaccine.

“Smith Wills here in Hinds, Canton High School in Madison, Trustmark Stadium in Rankin, the coliseum in Neshoba,” Dr. Jim Craig said in MSDH’s latest briefing. “The Magnolia Center in Jones and Lake Terrace Convention Center in Forest are all currently operating Pfizer sites,” he added.

The only way to register 16-17-year-olds is by calling the Covid vaccine hotline at 877-978-6453 to make an appointment. Anyone already down for a shot Wednesday, the 17th, it is being rescheduled due to severe storms.

“Any of the individuals who have appointments at those state-sponsored drive-thru sites are being automatically rescheduled,” Dr. Craig said. “And will receive notifications of their new appointment dates by email or phone.”

Other than the date itself the time of day and location of the original appointment should remain the same. New mobile vaccine drive-thrus can also come to your area if schools, churches, or other non-profits open their doors by calling the Mississippi Department of Health.

“If there’s a church or community organization or other partners in a community that wants to host a vaccination site or event,” Dr. Victor Sutton asked. “We’re going to get that name and organization number and work towards having that event in that community.”

As these vaccine events grow, transportation barriers for rural patients become less of an issue. Results are already showing racial gaps shrinking.

Latest vaccine trends in Mississippi based on race.

State health doctors point to steady declines in hospitalizations and weekly death averages. A trend that can only continue if everyone gets their vaccine.