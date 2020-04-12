What should you include in a disaster supply kit?

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is encouraging neighbors to have disaster supply kits in case of an emergency.

MEMA suggests the following items to be included in your kit.

  • Flashlight(s) with extra batteries.
  • Portable radio with extra batteries.
  • NOAA Weather Radio.
  • Non-perishable food for at least 3 days.
  • Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).
  • First Aid Kit with prescription medications.
  • Bedding and clothing for each family member.
  • Blankets and towels.
  • Plastic dishes/eating utensils.
  • Rain Jackets/pants.
  • Sun screen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent.
  • Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).
  • Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).
  • Sanitary supplies.
  • Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.
  • Copies of important documents.
  • Driver license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.
  • Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with gas and travelers checks.
  • Emergency generator.
  • Bicycle helmet.

