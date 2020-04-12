What should you include in a disaster supply kit?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is encouraging neighbors to have disaster supply kits in case of an emergency.
MEMA suggests the following items to be included in your kit.
- Flashlight(s) with extra batteries.
- Portable radio with extra batteries.
- NOAA Weather Radio.
- Non-perishable food for at least 3 days.
- Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).
- First Aid Kit with prescription medications.
- Bedding and clothing for each family member.
- Blankets and towels.
- Plastic dishes/eating utensils.
- Rain Jackets/pants.
- Sun screen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent.
- Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).
- Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).
- Sanitary supplies.
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.
- Copies of important documents.
- Driver license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.
- Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with gas and travelers checks.
- Emergency generator.
- Bicycle helmet.