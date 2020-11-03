What to expect from 2020 General Election results

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The polling precincts in Mississippi will close at 7:00 p.m., and voters could see results within hours after that.

Dr. Nathan Shrader, director of the American Studies Department at Millsaps College, and Frank Corder, managing editor for Y’all Politics, discussed what voters could expect Tuesday night.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories