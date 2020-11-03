JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The polling precincts in Mississippi will close at 7:00 p.m., and voters could see results within hours after that.
Dr. Nathan Shrader, director of the American Studies Department at Millsaps College, and Frank Corder, managing editor for Y’all Politics, discussed what voters could expect Tuesday night.
LATEST STORIES:
- Marshall Ramsey discusses drawing political cartoons
- Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania on Election Day
- Voters in Byram wait hours in line to cast ballots
- Mississippi Moment: President Zachary Taylor
- What to expect from 2020 General Election results