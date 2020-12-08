What to know if you plan to ship gifts for the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Don’t panic! If you have not shipped holiday gifts, you still have time.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is encouraging people not to wait until the last minute to ship holiday gifts.

Three-hundred seasonal workers have been hired at USPS to ease with the influx of holiday shipping, and 150 are coming from the Jackson area.

Important deadlines to know:

USPS Retail Ground® ServiceDec. 15
First-Class Mail® ServiceDec. 18
Priority Mail® ServiceDec. 19
Priority Mail Express® Service2Dec. 23

Due to the surge in mail volume, USPS carriers are making rounds earlier in the mornings, including Sundays through the month of December.

If you would like to remain in the comfort of your home, you can use the ‘click n ship’ feature and schedule a free package pickup, regardless of the number of packages.

People who are going to be away from home, can have packages held at post office.

Click here for more information.

