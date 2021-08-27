What you need to know about removing storm debris

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson’s Department of Solid Waste are asking neighbors to give at least two weeks after a storm passes to allow for damage assessments and retaining of contracts if needed to assist with debris removal.

Officials said trees that have fallen onto the right-of-way and obstruct traffic will be addressed immediately. This can be reported to 311, 601-960-1168, or 601-960-1193.

The Solid Waste Staff wants to remind neighbors that if contractors are hired to cut limbs or remove damaged materials from a home, it is the contractors’ responsibility to remove and dispose of all debris. Neighbors are asked hire licensed contractors to provide debris removal services at their home to ensure that all debris is properly disposed of.

If neighbors have small limbs in compliance and require removal, call 601-960-1193 for assistance. (To comply, limbs must be cut four feet in length and stacked in small piles no higher than three feet.)

Flood Safety

Sign up for CodeRed Emergency Alerts @ www.jacksonms.gov

Listen to the local news media or weather radio for current emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.

Preparing for a Flood