What you need to know Absentee voting before deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Election day is this Tuesday. But if you can’t make it to the polls your opportunity to vote is still open.

The deadline for absentee voting in Mississippi is Saturday at 5:00 p.m. For the past two days, this line of registered voters outside the Hinds County courthouse has stretched as far as the Jackson Police station one block over.

“We’ve been waiting in line at least two hours and it’s worth it,” Cherry Buckner said. “We needed to vote because he’s out of town on Tuesday.”

One woman even brought her own fold-out chair to sit in while she waited to get inside.

“Too many people have died for us to have the right to vote and so I believe in voting and expressing my voice,” Bess Blackwell told us. “And if I don’t I have no say so in government. Therefore I brought my chair so I could be comfortable and wait in this line as long as I have to wait because I have a voice to vote.”

As of Friday night, around 215,000 Mississippians have cast an absentee vote. Double what we saw in 2016.

“We received additional funding from our legislators for our clerks to higher additional staff during this increased turnout of absentee voting,” Secretary of State Michael Watson said. “They gave us $1 million from CARES ACT money for our poll managers, for our circuit clerks to make sure they have enough staff.”

The final deadline for absentee voting is Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and you must have a valid reason why you can’t vote in person on Nov. 3. Or be 65 or older. You can also do it by mail.

“As long as your ballot is postmarked on election day Nov. 3. and received within five business days thereafter that vote will be counted,” Secretary Watson explained. “Counties have 10 days to certify the elections.”

If you plan to vote absentee on the final day, Oct. 31. Secretary Watson suggests giving yourself at least one hour to wait in line if you live in a high populated county. But if you’re in line before 5:00 p.m. they have to take you in.

Secretary Watson expects higher than usual turnouts to continue on election day but assures all precincts will be safe and clean.