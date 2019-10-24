What you need to know as MDOT preps to close portions of I-20 West Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More delays and detours are coming for drivers who take Interstate-20 West through Jackson. MDOT now turns their attention to the westbound lanes in the repair of the Lynch Creek bridge.

This portion of the interstate by Ellis Ave. is back to moving smoothly, but by Friday night those heading west will be forced to detour as crews turn their attention to the Lynch Creek bridge westbound lanes.

What was supposed to last five days ended one day early as the Mississippi Department of Transportation completed the eastbound side of the Lynch Creek bridge.

“We finished it about 26 hours early,” Michael Flood with MDOT told us. “We opened it at about 3:30 A.M., that was a full day in advance. It’s a credit to our contractor, key constructors, and our engineers as well. Brian Ratliff our district engineer and Trent Holbrook as well.”

The bridge was in desperate need of new concrete, so crews power washed the old layer off to lay down a new layer on the eastbound lanes. Now the same process must be done on the westbound side.

“We’re doing it all over again this Friday night at 7:00 P.M. on the westbound side,” Flood continued. “So exact same closure period. It’s going to be starting Friday night at 7:00 P.M. Oct. 25th all the way till the following Thursday’s at 6:00 A.M.”

This means no motorists will be able to use I-20 West between the I-55 exchange and Ellis Avenue, you’ll have to detour down Highway 80 or if you’re driving a truck take I-55 North to I-220 South.

“We’re also going to be closing down the I-55 Ramp from County Line Road,” Flood said. “To 55 northbound, so County Line Rd. To 55 northbound that entrance ramp is going to be closed to get more detour traffic through and less commuter traffic using the County Line Rd. Ramp.”

With five more days of traffic through Jackson and delays for commuters, MDOT stresses these bridge closures need to be done to give another 40-50 years of service life to this stretch of highway.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation also wants the public to know just because the eastbound lanes project finished early and went smooth. It doesn’t mean the westbound side will be the same.