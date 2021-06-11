Whataburger holds groundbreaking for future site in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Whataburger and the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony for the City of Brandon’s first-ever Whataburger location.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall, and it will be located at 306 Stribling Lane.

“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in Brandon, and we’ve felt every bit of their Southern hospitality. I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Johnny Stubbs. “We can`t wait to continue our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our friends in Mississippi and look forward to opening our doors in Brandon this fall.”

The new restaurant is expected to bring 130 jobs to the community. If you would like to apply for a job, click here.