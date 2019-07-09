When it gets hot community centers doors open

With the heat index pushing well over 100 degrees, the city of Jackson is opening cooling centers for those who need a break.

WJTV 12’s Gerald Harris spoke with the Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba about the treacherous heat and residents.

“We do live in Mississippi and so we want to make certain we’re considerate of our residents in particularly our elders to make certain that they’re safe.”

The city is opening several cooling centers to help the most vulnerable.

Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says, “It’s very important for us that our citizens are healthy and whole so we believe being proactive during this time is key.”

Sanders adds everyone who is outside should drink plenty of water. Also to delay daytime activity and to work shorter periods and to take longer breaks to prevent heat exhaustion or stroke.

Sanders says, “This heat is dangerous and we know that those heat-related illnesses can sneak up on you pretty quick.“

“We want to make certain that people are aware that we know that it’s that we want you to be safe and we want to do all that we can in order to protect them”, says Mayor Lumumba.

List of community centers which will be open

CHAMPION COMMUNITY CENTER

1355 Hattiesburg Street, 39204

Marcus Bell……………………….. Community Services Coordinator……………… 1918

SMITH ROBERTSON COMMUNITY CENTER

505 John Hart Street, 39201

Vacant ……………………………. Community Services Coordinator……………… 2167

SYKES COMMUNITY CENTER

520 Sykes Road, 39212

Monica Hobson…………………. Community Services Coordinator……………… 2161

T. L. LOVE COMMUNITY CENTER

2912 Holmes Avenue, 39213

Gloria Johnson………………….. Community Services Coordinator……………… 2160

TOUGALOO COMMUNITY CENTER

318 Vine Street, 39174

Lynda Nolden……………………. Community Services Coordinator……………… 1423

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER

1444 Wiggins Road 39209

Calista Cheeks…. Community Servicers Coordinator….601 922 8203

