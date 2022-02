BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Whiskey Myers is set to preform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, June 18.

Shane Smith & The Saints will be special guests, along with 49 Winchester. The concert starts at 7:00 p.m., and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.