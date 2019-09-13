Whole Foods to cut health coverage for part-time workers

Amazon-owned grocer Whole Foods said it will cut health coverage for hundreds of part-time workers.

(CNN) – Amazon-owned grocer Whole Foods said it will cut health coverage for hundreds of part-time workers.

Currently, employees have to work at least 20 hours a week to buy into the health care plan.

Starting on January 1, 2020, workers will have to log at least 30 hours a week to qualify.

The company reportedly told Business Insider that the change affects less than 2% of its workforce.

Whole Foods employs about 95,000 workers. The company said it would help those affected find alternative health care options and encourage them to apply to full-time, healthcare-eligible positions.

Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 for all employees.