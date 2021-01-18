Wi-Fi hotspots available for students in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in Rankin County now have a way to stay connected. Community hotspots are popping up for Rankin County students to help the ones who have trouble getting internet access.

Pilgrim’s Rest M.B. Church in Brandon is among the 14 community hotspots. The hotspots are currently located in church parking lots and are available seven days of the week.

Leaders with the Rankin County School District said the driving force to expand Wi-Fi to its 19,000 students were convenience and accessibility.

“Students could end up driving 20-25 minutes to get to a school location. So instead of forcing them to drive that far if they need internet access, we did what we could to get internet closer to their community,” explained Dr. Undray Scott, assistant superintendent for the Rankin County School District.

In order to access the hotspot, students must utilize a school-issued device. Administrators encourage parents to accompany their students to the designated community hotspots, which will be open every day from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

District leaders said they are working with community partners to add more hotspot locations in needed areas.