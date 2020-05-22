Wicker, colleagues request investigation into Planned Parenthood receiving $80M in PPP loans

WASHINGTON, D.C (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined members of the Senate and House of Representatives requesting a full investigation into how 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates received a total of $80 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

They believe it is a clear violation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Employment Security (CARES) Act and SBA rules. The letter is also addressed to the Department of Justice.

“It has come to our attention that affiliates of Planned Parenthood improperly applied for, and received loans, through the program,” the senators wrote. “While we appreciate the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) efforts to promptly cancel those loans, the circumstances under which they were made merit further investigation of possible wrongdoing.”

“We urge that the SBA promptly open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, relevant lenders, or staff at the SBA knowingly violated the law, and that appropriate legal action be taken if so.”

The CARES Act made available PPP loans for nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees per SBA affiliation rules. Planned Parenthood as a centrally controlled nonprofit has about 16,000 employees and holds nearly $2 billion in assets.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith released a statement Friday saying she supports growing calls for federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, to investigate.

“The law is clear that abortion providers like Planned Parenthood are ineligible for the Paycheck Protection Program loans. Investigations are justified to determine whether there were fraudulent actions taken to access these federal taxpayer dollars. Efforts should also be taken to recoup any PPP money received by Planned Parenthood,” said Hyde-Smith, who is a member of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus.