U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced $5.17 million in grants for fire departments to hire personnel.

The bulk of the funding includes $3.4 million for Jackson and nearly $900,000 for Canton.

Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants are designed to add ‘front line’ responders to departments.

The following communities also received grant monies; Walls, Elliott, Iuka, Columbus, Pascagoula, Laurel, Puckett, Biloxi, Sandersville and Utica.