Wicker, Merkley introduce resolution to recognize National Nurses Week

Nurses Mindy Brock and Ben Cayer, wearing protective equipment, hold each other and look into each other’s eyes in Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. “Everybody’s talking about the photo,” says Cayer, 46. It strikes a chord “because we’re all going through the same thing right now and it’s a symbol of hope and love.” Brock, 38, adds: “What’s important is that we stick together, we work together, and we always support each other. And not just Ben and I, but the human race right now.” (Nicole Hubbard via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced the introduction of a bipartisan Senate resolution designating May 6 – 12, 2020, as National Nurses Week.

As nurses risk their lives treating more than one million coronavirus patients across America in the midst of a global pandemic, the resolution honors the important contributions of America’s nurses in providing safe, high-quality health care, and the invaluable role that nurses play in patient care and support.

“Nurses are heroes because of their courage and commitment to care even during extreme circumstances,” Wicker said. “Long before the current pandemic began, nurses in Mississippi and across the country have shown they are willing to risk their own health and safety to help others. Our resolution reflects the gratitude of all Americans for these health-care professionals.”

“As the husband of a nurse, I’ve seen close-up how difficult their jobs are and how important they are to patients,” Merkley said. “Mary, like nurses across Oregon and across the country, continues to serve, even with the added stress and fear of coronavirus. Nurses support and advocate for patients at some of the most difficult moments of their lives. This week, let’s all take a moment to appreciate and celebrate the nurses in our communities.”

The resolution recognizes the importance of nurses in providing quality care, conducting medical research, tailoring care to each community and individual needs, eliminating public health disparities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and more.

It also recognizes the need to strengthen nursing workforce development and education and calls upon all Americans to recognize National Nurses Week this year.

Click here a copy of the full resolution.