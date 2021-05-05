Widespread damage reported in Warren County from Tuesday’s storms

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Vicksburg are recovering from Tuesday’s severe storms. Crews were on Cherry Street on Wednesday working to cleanup the debris.

Neighbors experienced power outages and flooding on Tuesday.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said, ““Entergy Mississippi is working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to those affected by yesterday’s sever weather. I’m joining Entergy in asking everyone to PLEASE stay away from downed power lines while restoration efforts continue.”

John Elfer, the Warren County EMA director, said the damage is widespread.

“We had a severe thunderstorm that crossed the river from Louisiana, causing widespread damage. We’ve got numerous trees down. We’ve got several roads that are still blocked. We’ve got numerous power outages,” he said.

Elfer said emergency crews are taking time to assess the damage for their reports.