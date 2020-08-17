Widespread power outages in Mississippi affects virtual learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of people spent part of Monday without power, one day after strong storms hit the Jackson-metro area. In Hinds County, 3,700 homes and businesses were impacted.

Entergy reports at one point statewide, there were more than 6,000 people without power. A broken pole and tree limb knocked out power to about 742 customers in Belhaven.

“What we’ve been doing and have to do before power can be restored is to scout the area and look to see what caused it, and that helps our crews know what they need to bring to make the repairs,” explained Mara Hartmann, spokesperson for Entergy.

The timing was especially bad in Jackson, because Monday was the first day of virtual learning for the Jackson Public School District. JPS released a statement saying, “No students will be penalized for such instances caused by the weather.”

Entergy said it is had extra crews out working to restore power on Monday.

12 News also reached out to Entergy on a separate issue about billing, after some customers received a notice indicating they had a credit. Entergy said those were mistakenly generated due to an internal processing issue. The company added most of the accounts don’t have any actual credit. Entergy said it’s working to fix the problem and will soon receive correct bills with a due date in mid-September.

As a result, the July corrected bill will include a letter of apology from Entergy along with an explanation of the issue and options the customer has to pay and/or make payment arrangements. There will be no late fees.

