Wife of Bully's restaurant owner arrested and charged with murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police is actively investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Medgar Evers Boulevard Friday night.

According to Jackson Police spokesperson Sam Brown, the victim, Larry Lee, was shot multiple times by Greta Brown-Bully and died on the scene from his injuries.

Greta was arrested and charged with murder, but has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

She is the wife of Bully’s Soul Food restaurant owner Tyrone Bully and daughter of Hinds County Constable John Brown.

12 News will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

Greta Brown-Bully
