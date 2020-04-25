Wife of Bully’s restaurant owner arrested and charged with murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police is actively investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Medgar Evers Boulevard Friday night.

According to Jackson Police spokesperson Sam Brown, the victim, Larry Lee, was shot multiple times by Greta Brown-Bully and died on the scene from his injuries.

Greta was arrested and charged with murder, but has since been released after posting a $100,000 bond, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

She is the wife of Bully’s Soul Food restaurant owner Tyrone Bully and daughter of Hinds County Constable John Brown.

