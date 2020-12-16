Wife of late Madison Alderman elected to fill his seat

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The wife of late Madison Alderman Warren Strain was elected on Tuesday to fill his seat on the board.

Sandra Strain announced on social media that she was elected by voters in the city.

The pride I feel in knowing I will be the 2nd Strain to sit on that board with our Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and our board of Aldermen. Warren has to be beaming at this moment, not just about me but because of you! My incredible city of Madison went to the polls today and elected me to fill the remainder of his term. I am truly overwhelmed with joy. After the single worst year of my life and what seemed like to be a never ending road of sadness, the people of Madison elected me. What an honor and joy it will be to serve you. This is so much more than filling Warren term. This is an opportunity to serve and a significant responsibility that I will not take lightly. This gives me purpose! The opportunity to serve as Alderman at Large for the City of Madison is a dream come true. Thank you for making this one of the single best days of my life. Sandra Strain, elected Alderman-at-Large

Sandra’s husband, Warren, passed away this year after suffering a stroke in December 2019.

