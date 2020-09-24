Wild Hog Control Program application period open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will be accepting applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). The applications will open Monday, September 28 through Monday, October 12.

“We are excited to offer the ‘smart’ traps to private landowners and managers to help control invasive wild hogs on their property,” said Gipson. “We have been in a test phase for the last month, and now we are ready to offer the Wild Hog Control Program to the public. As part of the program, our staff will work closely with participants to ensure that they have the required knowledge and training to successfully use the traps. This will be a great opportunity for farmers, ranchers and landowners to use some of the best trapping equipment available today.”

For more information about the Wild Hog Control Program, program guidelines and applications, visit here.

