Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Imagine covering 58 players getting drafted to the NFL, and over a dozen to the NBA and the Major Leagues, that was just a small part of Sam Jefferson's job as Jackson State's first sports information director.

"When I came in in 1973, we have a guy on the football team named Walter Payton," Jefferson said. "We had another guy on the football team named Robert Brazile. We had Jackie Slater and man we had several other players that went on to be outstanding professional careers. Man, I thought I was going to see that every year. I just didn't realize the kind of talent that I was around at that time until they left. And then I realized, man those were some extraordinary people."