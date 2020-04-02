Wilkinson Co. inmate dies after getting into fight with cellmate

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility died on April 1 at the hospital after an altercation with his cellmate.

Authorities said 42-year-old David Young was flown to a Jackson hospital, where he later died.

The other inmate is being treated at a local hospital. His name is not being released at this time.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of Young’s death.

Young was serving life for homicide/murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault in Hinds County. He was sentenced December 1, 1998.