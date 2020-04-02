Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Wilkinson Co. inmate dies after getting into fight with cellmate

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility died on April 1 at the hospital after an altercation with his cellmate.

Authorities said 42-year-old David Young was flown to a Jackson hospital, where he later died.

The other inmate is being treated at a local hospital. His name is not being released at this time.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of Young’s death.

Young was serving life for homicide/murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault in Hinds County. He was sentenced December 1, 1998.

Timeline of inmate deaths at Mississippi prisons 2019-2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories