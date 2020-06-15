Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate dies

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Wilkinson County Correctional Facility and the Mississippi Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell June 15.

Officials said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Cooper, 31, was serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and armed robbery in Forrest County.

LATEST STORIES: