Wilkinson County Correctional Facility inmate dies

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Wilkinson County Correctional Facility and the Mississippi Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell June 15.
Officials said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.
Cooper, 31, was serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and armed robbery in Forrest County.
LATEST STORIES:
- NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
- Alligator bites man’s face at Florida disc golf park
- Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16
- Sen. Kaine introduces legislation to help military moms
- Digital First: Vicksburg’s annual fireworks show to happen this year