Will Mississippi’s governor enforce another mask mandate?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of strong opinions when it comes to mask mandates and how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. However, one thing is clear. Many are eagerly awaiting for more guidance from Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

“I think he is selfish and has no concern for anyone else’s life,” said Rebecca Cavett, who lives in Jackson.

Cavett is one of many who are calling on the governor to take action.

Others, like former gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, are not shy about expressing their opinions on social media. He is against mandates, saying in part, “mandating masks to healthy people and coercing people to take an experimental drug isn’t the solution.”

Reeves has said multiple times that he does not plan to bring back mask mandates, leading some to ask, “If no mask mandates, then what?”

“Just because a person said don’t do anything, and you know this COVID is out there, you still should wear it,” said Vincent Jones, who lives in Jackson.

Jones said receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should be a personal choice, not a mandate.

Others point to the data. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, along with 25 additional deaths. Sarah Lamonce, who lives in Jackson, said the data is a sign that the governor needs to take clear, decisive direction.

“I mean, I don’t see why we don’t qualify for another mask mandate. I feel like there should be one,” she stated.

On Wednesday, the governor posted on social media that he’s discussing with his team the options for the State of Emergency and will make a final decision within the next 48 hours on whether or not it needs to be extended. The State of Emergency is expected to expire on Sunday, August 15.